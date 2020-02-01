FREE Coin (FREE) Market Cap Tops $845,148.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $845,148.00 and approximately $20,166.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.