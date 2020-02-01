Freicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Freicoin has a market cap of $207,815.00 and $49.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000272 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,779,046 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

