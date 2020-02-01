Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €79.11 ($91.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FME shares. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.18 ($1.37) on Friday, reaching €69.70 ($81.05). The stock had a trading volume of 883,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

