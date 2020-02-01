Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.88 ($9.32).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

FRES opened at GBX 662.40 ($8.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 622.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 667.89. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

