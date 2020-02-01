Friendz (FDZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58,498.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, HitBTC and DragonEX. Friendz has a market cap of $1.19 million and $58,498.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,261,164 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

