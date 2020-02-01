Friendz Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $60,713.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,078,197 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.