Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) versus BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Head-To-Head Survey

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 2.25% 7.16% 2.90% BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fujitsu and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $35.57 billion 0.61 $941.06 million $0.92 23.21 BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR $1.13 billion 4.19 $49.84 million $1.10 75.04

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR. Fujitsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fujitsu and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 0 2 0 2.33 BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fujitsu beats BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business networks and Internet/mobile content distribution; system support services, including maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The company's Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones, as well as navigation systems and mobile communication equipment. Its Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides SAP infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves retail, automotive, manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. The company operates in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Japan, India, and rest of Asia. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women. The company also provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, and Nasty Gal brand names. The company was formerly known as boohoo.com plc and changed its name to boohoo group plc in July 2018. boohoo group plc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

