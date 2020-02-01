Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 20,314 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

