Function X (FX) Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and $1.62 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046613 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067171 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,379.27 or 0.99989350 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000755 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053415 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,726,003 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.