Fundamentun LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

