Fundamentun LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 362.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $198.97 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

