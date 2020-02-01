FunFair (FUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,974.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. FunFair has a market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $169,974.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Binance, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Livecoin, C2CX, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, ABCC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.