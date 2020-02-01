Fusion (FSN) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

