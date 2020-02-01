FUTURAX Market Capitalization Achieves $5,619.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $5,619.00 and $53,405.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00314286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001727 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

