GAMB Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market capitalization of $365,691.00 and $3,213.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.16 or 0.05841781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.