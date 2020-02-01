GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Hits $3.55 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Coinrail and BitBay. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $142,821.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00738758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007216 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000531 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittrex, BitBay, Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

