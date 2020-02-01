GameCredits (GAME) Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $466,505.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00755541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007069 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Coinrail, BitBay, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

