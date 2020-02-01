GAPS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. GAPS has a market capitalization of $62.96 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00067538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046087 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,312.42 or 0.99912875 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000729 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00049120 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.