Garlicoin Market Cap Hits $25,097.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $25,097.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,037,738 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

