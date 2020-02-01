Gas Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00013466 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bitinka, DragonEX, Bitbns, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance, Koinex, Switcheo Network and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

