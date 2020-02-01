GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $10.39 and $33.94. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $96,429.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00745222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007101 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

