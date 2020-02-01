General Attention Currency Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. General Attention Currency has a total market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $2,176.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, General Attention Currency has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One General Attention Currency token can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00024305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, STEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get General Attention Currency alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. The official message board for General Attention Currency is medium.com/@amark_io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark.

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Fatbtc and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for General Attention Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for General Attention Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.