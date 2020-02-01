General Attention Currency (XAC) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One General Attention Currency token can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00024378 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Fatbtc, STEX and Livecoin. General Attention Currency has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and approximately $2,225.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io.

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Fatbtc and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

