General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,446,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,708,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of General Electric worth $93,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,924,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

