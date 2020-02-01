Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.28.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,885.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,552,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. Genesee & Wyoming has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $583.69 million for the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

