Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

GEL opened at $17.87 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 30,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

