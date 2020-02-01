GenesisX (XGS) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $50,911.00 and $33.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,731,344 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

