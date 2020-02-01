Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce sales of $409.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.44 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $774.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.25 million to $788.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $769.35 million, with estimates ranging from $643.40 million to $845.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

GMAB opened at $23.21 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $4,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

