Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.4% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $106.39 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

