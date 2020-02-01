Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.