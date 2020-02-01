Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

