GeoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $642,728.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $642,728.00 and $153.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007037 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.