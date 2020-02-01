Gexan (GEX) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market capitalization of $62,554.00 and approximately $4,385.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gexan has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.01253324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046463 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00201476 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004010 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,849,610 coins and its circulating supply is 2,532,104 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

