GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading Up 49.6% Over Last 7 Days

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $23,763.00 and $39.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,170,839 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,819 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

