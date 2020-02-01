Giant Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Giant has a market capitalization of $80,103.00 and $2,909.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including $10.42, $7.59, $33.89 and $70.83.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020101 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122256 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003572 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 339.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,919,786 coins and its circulating supply is 6,919,782 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $10.42, $20.33, $70.83, $50.68, $13.92, $11.91, $24.71, $31.10, $18.98, $33.89 and $7.59. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.