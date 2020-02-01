Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $662.05 Million

Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post sales of $662.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $664.10 million and the lowest is $660.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $742.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE GIL opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.