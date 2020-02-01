GINcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,098.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $120,776.00 and $2,098.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 52% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,379.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.01949756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.04044827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00757477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00782297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009192 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00711268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

