GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLNCY. UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.79. 155,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.92.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.