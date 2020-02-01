Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,182. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $360,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $36,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,944 shares of company stock worth $10,202,857. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

