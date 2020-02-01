Global Currency Reserve (GCR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $410.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $1.53 million and $410.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023188 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005687 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,893,551 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

