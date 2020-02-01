Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $195.45 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $111.65 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.14 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

