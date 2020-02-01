Global Social Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $81,002.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

