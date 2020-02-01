Global Social Chain Trading Up 18% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $61,087.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

