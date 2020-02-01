GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $119,088.00 and approximately $665.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,864,303 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

