Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

