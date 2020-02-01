GMB (GMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,385.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. GMB has a market cap of $1.37 million and $6,385.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GMB has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One GMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.39 or 0.05862044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

About GMB

GMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.