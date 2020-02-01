GMB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,265.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $5,265.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including BW and DigiFinex.

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

GMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

