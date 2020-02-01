Gnosis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,158.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and $31,158.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $13.79 or 0.00147558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, GOPAX, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Liqui, Kraken, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitsane, ABCC, LATOKEN, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

