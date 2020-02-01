GNY Trading Up 7.8% This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $11.90 million and $14,388.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GNY Token Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

