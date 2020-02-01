GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0556 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, GoByte has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. GoByte has a total market cap of $379,448.00 and approximately $8,864.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,829,780 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

